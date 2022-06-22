Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 9.1%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 97,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91.
Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)
