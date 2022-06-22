Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.50.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
