Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.