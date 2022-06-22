Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 8.6%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Idorsia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.