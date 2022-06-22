IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.89.

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

