IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue $0.44 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4368 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

Several research firms have commented on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

