II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.43

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 9150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,129 shares of company stock worth $593,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of II-VI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

