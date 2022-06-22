Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Down 3.9%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.47. 206,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 155,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

