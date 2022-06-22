Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.02

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $180.02 and last traded at $183.83, with a volume of 6994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.96.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 19.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,491,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $343,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 234,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $312,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
