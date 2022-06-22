Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.02

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $180.02 and last traded at $183.83, with a volume of 6994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.96.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 19.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,491,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $343,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 234,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $312,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

