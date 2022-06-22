IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.30

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.11) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.15) to GBX 1,845 ($22.60) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.27) to GBX 1,860 ($22.78) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,681.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

