ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.04. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,437 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.68.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ImmuCell by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

