ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.04. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,437 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.68.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 5.20%.
ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
