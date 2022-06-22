Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.54.
