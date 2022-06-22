Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MLI opened at GBX 171.04 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £499.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.50).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

