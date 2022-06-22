Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:MLI opened at GBX 171.04 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £499.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.50).
About Industrials REIT (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.