Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Down 10%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFSUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (IFSUF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.