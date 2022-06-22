Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Down 10%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFSUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.