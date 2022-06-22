Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 223.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.99 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

