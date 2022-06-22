Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of INGXF stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 223.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.99 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.