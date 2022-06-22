InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.77.

Several analysts recently commented on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $665.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.49.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

