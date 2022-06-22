Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Up 2.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000.

