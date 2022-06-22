InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

