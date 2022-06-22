Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.72

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and traded as low as $24.42. Inogen shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 185,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Inogen by 132.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Inogen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

