Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.01

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as low as C$7.54. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 75,693 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$246.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

