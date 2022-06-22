Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.27. Inphi has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28.
