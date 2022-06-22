Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
