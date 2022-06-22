Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

