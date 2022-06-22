Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys 2,091 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Bond acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.36 ($2,458.79).
Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Julia Bond bought 6,090 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,384.98).
EAT stock opened at GBX 94.55 ($1.16) on Wednesday. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.20 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £340.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.
European Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
