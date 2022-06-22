Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,525,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,624.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 122,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

