Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 677,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agiliti by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

