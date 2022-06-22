Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 1,132 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,253 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $90,441.54.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. 553,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

