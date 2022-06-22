Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,055.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00.

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 219,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The company has a market cap of $176.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 422.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

