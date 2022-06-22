Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 237,975 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,703.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 1,150,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,740. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 418,059 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

