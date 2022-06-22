Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 237,975 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,703.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 1,150,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,740. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
