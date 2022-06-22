Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 6,880 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,253. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

