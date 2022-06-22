Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 2,759 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Diane Adams sold 1,241 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $17,113.39.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 1,292,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,274. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.