Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.98

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.98 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

