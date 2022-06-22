Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.98

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.98 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)
IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
