Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Head-To-Head Review

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.22 -$36.70 million ($1.64) -5.77 SentinelOne $204.80 million 32.23 -$271.10 million ($1.43) -16.55

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -7.50% N/A -2.55% SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspired Entertainment and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.27%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

