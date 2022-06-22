Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.21 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 152,009 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £137.96 million and a P/E ratio of 70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.20%.

About Inspired (LON:INSE)

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

