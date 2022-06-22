InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.39. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
