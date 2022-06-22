Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

