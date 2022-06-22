Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.
IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $141.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
