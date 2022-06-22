Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.70

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.70 and last traded at $72.68, with a volume of 3259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

