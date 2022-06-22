IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $230.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.20 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.84), with a volume of 13526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.40 ($2.88).

IHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £765.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 427.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £43,800 ($53,650.17).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

