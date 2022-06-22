Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

