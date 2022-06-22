InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,181.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,181 ($51.21) and last traded at GBX 4,203 ($51.48), with a volume of 86261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,308 ($52.77).

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.82) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.82) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.82) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,650 ($69.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,870.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,897.60. The company has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.70.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

