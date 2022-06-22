International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.28. 95,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 47,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

