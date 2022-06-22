International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

THM stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.