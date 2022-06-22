InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Up 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.