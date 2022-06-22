inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Trading 1.7% Higher

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.51. 42,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 75,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.99.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

inTEST Company Profile (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

