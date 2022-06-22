Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,334. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.