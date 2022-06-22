Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.27. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

