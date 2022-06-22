Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.38.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $278.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.