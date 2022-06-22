Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

