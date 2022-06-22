Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Up 1.8%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $6.97. 19,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 17,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Inventiva worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

