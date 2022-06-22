Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,056. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

