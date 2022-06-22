Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Cut by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,748 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.