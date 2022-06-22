Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,970 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after purchasing an additional 141,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,651,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

